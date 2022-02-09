Nzema East MCE breaks ground for construction of Police station at Gwira Banso

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region, Mrs. Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah has cut sod for the construction of a police station for the good people of Gwira Banso and its environs.



This police station when completed will be the first of its kind.



Early last year, the Chief of Gwira Banso, Nana Ette Akrade made a passionate appeal to the government to provide the community with a police station to combat criminal activities in the area and its environs.



Breaking the ground for the construction of the first-ever police station, Mrs. Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah commended the newly installed Chief for thinking about the people of Gwira Banso and other communities surrounding the community.



She said this is what all chiefs should do and urged others to emulate the Chief of Gwira Banso.



Mrs. Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah who became the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality bemoaned how armed robbers were attacking the people of the area.



She said recently some unknown armed robbers attacked and killed a driver of a cocoa buyer on the Asasetre-Akropong-Gwira Banso stretch.



She added that the robbery attacks on the stretch have affected socio-economic activities.



She was optimistic that when completed it would eliminate the social vices in the area and its environs.



She, therefore, urged the contractor to speed up the construction and finish on time.



She also promised to provide assistance to the contractor and his workers to complete the project on schedule.



Mrs. Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah took the opportunity to call on the Chief and his people to rally behind the contractor and his workers to complete on time.



She encouraged the residents to continue to have faith in President Akufo-Addo and his government to deliver well for the betterment of Ghanaians.



"I will tell the contractor to work tirelessly to complete the project on time because we need to protect the people of Gwira Banso and I will also beg the Chief and his people to support the contractor", she said.



On his part, the Chief of Nzema Akropong, Nana Adu Kwame II, thanked the DCE for honoring his promise and said he would be happy when the project is done.



On his part, Nana Ette Akrade, the Gwira Banso Chief, commended the Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East Municipality for listening to their plight.



He said he and his people would be happy when the project is done.



"I will be happy when the project is done because Gwira Banso has been crying for police station for a long time and Gwira Banso is one of the largest communities in Nzema East Municipality but the community doesn't have a police station", he said.



He added that, "armed robbers have been attacking my people for a long time and they are still on it so today I am very very happy that the MCE Hon. Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah has come here to cut sod for the construction of a police station for us".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to the IGP to post more police officers to the area when the project is completed.



He promised to provide the necessary assistance to the contractor and his workers to complete the project on schedule.



Nana Ette Akrade poured libation and prayed to the gods to protect the MCE and her team to complete the project as soon as possible.