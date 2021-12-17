Nyinawusu residents defy police, lynch 5 'robbers' in Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 17 December 2021

The Ashanti regional police command has commenced investigations into the lynching of five suspected armed robbers at Nyinawusu in the Atwima Mponua District.



According to the regional command, the Nkawie District command on Thursday, 16 December 2021, received a distress call informing them that six young men had been arrested by the youth in the community and were being beaten.



The Public Relations Officer of the regional command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, told regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah: “Around 6 pm, the District Command at Nkawie received a distress call that some young men numbering about six have been arrested by the youth in the community, that is Begyinawoso, and were subjecting them to beatings”.



“So, the police proceeded to the area. When they got there, they had taken them to the chief’s palace. The police tried to rescue them but members of the community wouldn’t allow them. They even attacked the police personnel who went there to restore calm; they injured the police officers.”



ASP Ahianyo noted that the police had to call for reinforcement from Nyinahene and the regional headquarters but still the youth would not budge.



“We ended up that we had to resort to firing [power] to disperse them, so, we were able to do that. Unfortunately, when we got to the hospital, they [the suspects] were pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty.”



He noted that the chief of the community and other relevant persons will be invited to assist with investigations.



Investigations have commenced into the matter.