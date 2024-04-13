Nyantakyi gets 35 votes in NPP Ejisu NPP primaries, Kwabena Boateng wins

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024
Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi faced defeat in his bid to secure the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency.
The NPP conducted primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election following the passing of the constituency's Member of Parliament, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.
In a tight race, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 393 votes, outshining his competitors.
Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes out of a total of 1080 cast.
The full results are as follows:
Lawyer Kwabena Boateng - 393 (Winner)
Dr. Evans Duah - 61
Clinsma Karikari Mensah - 2
Helena Mensah - 302
Abena Pokua - 0
Portia Mensah - 6
Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi - 35
Aaron Prince Duah - 2
Mama Yaa Aboagye - 229
