Nyankyerenease wins Kwadaso MP’s inter-community gala

Source: GNA

The first edition of the Kwadaso MP’s inter-community soccer gala ended successfully at the Atwima-Takyiman school park, with the Nyankyerenase community emerging as winners.



They beat Ohwimase 2:0 in the final to emerge as the winners of the competition.



All 15 communities in the Kwadaso Municipality took part in the five days tournament organized by the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso (MP), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.



It was held under the theme “Building Kwadaso together through sports”.



For their prizes, Nyankyerenase received a giant trophy, GHC3,000 cash and two footballs.



The 1st runner-up, Ohwimase received GHC1,500, one football and the 2nd runner-up, Tanoso also received GHC500.00 cash and a football.



All participating teams received GH?200.00 as appearance fee, and the two final teams were presented with two sets of jerseys which were used to play the final by the MP.



Attendance was massive for the duration of the competition, as large crowds besieged the venue each day to enjoy soccer artistry from their various teams.



The gala reignited the healthy rivalry between various communities in the Kwadaso constituency and offered the people another opportunity to meet their legislator face to face.



Dr. Nyarko, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after the presentation, said the competition was aimed at bringing the communities together through sporting activities.



He said it was not only to unify the constituency but to harness great but hidden talents in his area, and to encourage them to contribute effectively to the development of the nation.



“One intervention I planned before becoming an MP was to find a way of making Kwadaso very active. During Easter, I organized a draught competition which was very successful, so this time I decided to organize an inter-community gala to find hidden talents in the constituency,” Dr. Nyarko noted.



The MP said meaningful development could only thrive and be sustained in the midst of peaceful coexistence and identified football as a conduit for unifying people.



This, he said, was the reason that the soccer gala which would be held on an annual basis is being implemented to bring the various communities together under one umbrella to ensure that they fought their collective development and improvement of livelihoods especially among the vulnerable.



He advised the people of Kwadaso to refrain from engaging in acts that would affect them and the constituency as a whole during the yuletide, and wished them a Merry Christmas.



Dignitaries that graced the occasion were, Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Yaw Bonah Boadi, the Constituency Chairman, and Mr. Francis Adomako, the Ashanti Regional NPP Organizer.



The rest are Mr. Frank Amoako, the Constituency Organizer, Mr. Silas Konadu Boateng, the constituency Youth Organizer, Nana Afriyie Takyi III, the Chief of Atwima-Takyiman, other party constituency members as well as all Assembly Members in the area.