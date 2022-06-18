Nyaho-Tamakloe to join ‘Arise Ghana Demo’

General News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

A founding member of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has assured members of the Arise Ghana Movement that he will join their street protest later this month.



The demonstration seeks to draw the government’s attention to the hardship Ghanaians are facing at a time inflation keeps soaring each day.



Arise Ghana, as part of its June 28th and 29th demonstration payed courtesy calls on some senior citizens in the country on Friday, June 17,2022.



The team visited Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the ruling NPP at his residence to officially inform him of the objectives of the group and to formally invite him to attend its impending demonstration.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, on his part, welcomed the group and counseled them to see the cause they have chosen as service to the people of Ghana.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also admonished the group to be “people of integrity” and remain resolute, and united in the pursuit of its objectives..



The senior citizen and statesman assured Arise Ghana of his unflinching support and presence at the upcoming demonstration.



The purpose of the demonstration by Arise Ghana is to protest against the “persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”



The group believes the current government has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians through its policies.



One of the reasons the group is hitting the streets because of the imposition of the “obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people.”



The group, among other things, wants to demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into the COVID-19 expenditure as well as “protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.”



The group also lamented “the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia.”