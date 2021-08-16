Nyaho Hospital sued over medical negligence

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

The Nyaho Healthcare Limited is to pay GH¢2,000, and is expected to release the complete medical records of one Mrs. Jehu-Appiah over a suit she made against the facility on grounds of medical negligence.



She has also accused the hospital of allegedly damaging her fallopian tube, nearly killing her.



Graphic.com.gh reports that Mrs. Jehu-Appiah said this happened during her ante-natal care at the hospital.



The General Jurisdiction Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, ruled, after several attempts by the complainant to get a release of all her medical documents from the hospital, that they grant her request.



The plaintiff had stated in her statement of claim that upon conception, she went to the hospital for ante-natal care and attention during which period she had to undergo a life-saving surgery at a different health facility.



This, she added, was as a result of the “actions and inactions” of the Nyaho Hospital.



When the life-saving surgery was over, she said she made a formal complaint to Nyaho Healthcare Limited and was given assurance that the complaint will be investigated and findings shared with her.



That, however, was not done, she stated.



And when she pushed, the information that was given to her was only a summary, she further argued.



She explained that she had no other option than to pursue legal actions against the hospital so that she could gain access to her documents which include scans, tests, diagnosis, and treatment in respect of the care she had received from the medical center, the report added.



She argued that there was enough evidence in the documents to support her case in court.



The Nyaho Healthcare Limited has however responded, requesting the court to refuse the application on three grounds: that the application was not supported by law, that the plaintiff already had all information pertaining to her visits, and that Mrs. Jehu-Appiah’s application did not disclose any other information that was not within her knowledge.



