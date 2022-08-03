Nurture your dreams to see the light of day - NTC Director of Research

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Bernard Kuug, Acting Director for Research, National Teaching Council (NTC), has called for concepts on innovation to be nurtured and acknowledged.



He said ‘‘watering’’ the dreams could sprout into gigantic businesses for the benefit of society; however, they would be aborted prematurely if they were not supported and protected.



Mr Kuug made the call at the maiden edition of the Korle Klottey Municipal Science Fair and Exhibition to harness the talents of selected Basic and Senior School students in the municipality.



It was organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with Prof. Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Paramount Chief, Osu, and sponsored by the Green Diversity Foundation.



The fair was on the theme, “Innovation at its peak: My Science Concept Can Help Me Solve the Problem”.



It brought together students from public schools, parents, educationists, and traditional leaders to appreciate scientific innovations of the students.



There were exhibitions of various practical projects by students.



Innovations displayed included solar powered coal pot, magnetic sensored hand washing device, remote controlled car, water dispenser and anti-armpit odour paste.



The students were tasked to undertake projects that would solve environmental problems within the community.



Mr Kuug noted that globally, science concepts were the dreams that eventually solved problems because science and technology were widely recognised as the potent tools for socio-economic development and catalysts for the emerging knowledge economy.



He said some ideas of scientists and engineers might have seemed overwhelming and near insurmountable but with determination and ingenuity, they succeeded by staying glued to their concepts and ideas.



‘‘Apostle Kwadjo Safo, Zoomlion, and many others began with simple concepts or ideas as we shall be witnessing in these exhibitions very soon, but because they were relentless and did not quit, they are now problem solvers today,’ the Acting Director said.



Mr Kuug urged teachers to find out the interests and capabilities of their students and support them.



‘‘Some of our students will score low grades in certain subjects, some may even get truant when it comes to the studying of some subjects. Please do not be hard on them,’’ he added.



Mr. Kuug said the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Technical Universities Polytechnics and Secondary Technical Schools was to provide opportunities for talented students to lead the park of the industrial revolution.



‘‘We can do it again if we leverage on platforms like these exhibitions to harvest the talents of our students,” he said.



Mr Hobson Agyapong, Executive Chair, Green Diversity Foundation, expressed delight at seeing the passion and the innovations of the students in solving environmental problems.



He said it behooved on the citizenry to clean and protect the environment.



“The environment is ours, so we need to keep it neat,” Mr. Agyapong said.



The Executive Chair advised that all waste produced must be segregated to make it easier for recycling.



Kinbu Secondary Technical School was adjudged the best school at the fair.



Green Diversity Foundation was established in 2017 to support and promote sustainable development within cities and communities through awareness creation, demonstration of technology and transfer of knowledge.



It is focused on environmental conservation for Eco-Tourism, secondary resources management including recovery of materials from wastes, recycling, upcycling, environmental sanitation, and water resources management.