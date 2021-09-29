Nursing and Midwifery Council holds third Credentialing Forum

Health News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has commenced its 3rd Credentialing Forum, to assess accreditation applications from four newly established schools and 10 existing schools.



Eight out of the 10 existing nursing training schools applied for re-accreditation, while two applied for accreditation for two newly introduced programmes.



The 3rd Credentialing Forum slated for September 27-30 is a public meeting between a panel composed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council and institutions which have applied for accreditation or re-accreditation.



The Credentialing Forum ensures that applicants for accreditation or re-accreditation meet certain criteria according to a set of standards-based on quality, efficiency and effectiveness in the Nursing and Midwifery Training.



The four newly established schools are Rans-Eliot School of Nursing, Koforidua, Miezah College of Health Kumasi, Amen Professional College, Ashanti, and Margret Marquart Catholic Nursing Training College in Kpando.



The ten existing training institutions that have applied for re-accreditation are Community Health Nurses’ Training School, Tamale, Midwifery Training School, Jirapa, Midwifery Training School, Nandom, Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 37 Military Hospital, Nyaniba Health College.



The rest are Midwifery Training School, Yeji, Methodist Health Training Institute, Afosu, SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Asamang, Knutsford University College, East Legon, and Family Health University College, Teshie.



The NMC, launched the Credentialing Forum in November 2020 to strengthen its accreditation process for existing and new institutions running nursing and midwifery programs.



The criteria by which institutions running nursing and midwifery programme is measured during the credentialing Forum in accordance with a set of criteria based on a set of quite rigorous standards.



The Council said if a school is not given approval or accreditation based on the results at the Credentialing Forum, the school is given the opportunity to address issues based on the report by Panel Members, they are given a chance to re-appear before the panel and justify why they should be given the accreditation.



The panel members for the ongoing forum are Prof. Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah, Vice Dean of Students, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Mrs. Rebecca Agyare Asante, Head of Nursing and Midwifery Services, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Mrs. Netta Forson Ackon, President, Ghana Registered Midwives Association



Others are Mrs. Georgina Sam, Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Mrs. Judith Asiamah, Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Mrs. Eva Mensah, Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, Ghana Health Service.