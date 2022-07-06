Nurses are traveling to the UK in droves - GRNMA president laments over poor conditions of service

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

IMF team in Ghana



Senior lecturers leaving the country, GRNMA president confirms



Every day, nurses are moving, Ofori-Ampofo confirms



The President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, has indicated that many of their members have relocated to other parts of the world, such as the United Kingdom, in search of better conditions of service.



She explained that the alarming number of nurses travelling to more advanced countries is due to the current economic hardships in the country.



Speaking on the Citi Breakfast News and monitored by GhanaWeb, she explained that most such nurses know that their incomes will quadruple when they go to countries like the UK.



“Yes, Ghanaian nurses are moving to the UK in droves. They are moving. Every day they are moving. That’s when you realize your income can be quadrupled,” she said.



She also explained that there are some seasoned lecturers from Ghana who have also taken on the opportunities to travel to other parts of the world for greener pastures, a situation she lamented about.



“It will interest you to know that most seasoned specialist lecturers are leaving, and it all boils down to working conditions,” she added.



The government of Ghana has admitted that the country is going through difficult times, forcing it to explore its options with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The Mission Chief for Ghana of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, Carlo Sdralevich, arrived in the country on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and has expressed his hopes of engaging with the authorities of Ghana for a possible IMF-supported program.



The engagement between the government of Ghana and the IMF will begin on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.



