Nurses and Midwives Trainees issue 10-day ultimatum for payment of arrears

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association has hinted at a nationwide demonstration should the government refuse to pay them their nine-month allowance which is in arrears.



To this end, the Association has issued a ten-day ultimatum to the government to settle all nine-month arrears.



The National Vice President of the Association, Shadrach Kyei Adu-Gyamfi in an interview with GBC News said, all attempts to get the government and the Health Ministry to pay them have yielded no results hence their current decision.



According to Mr. Adu-Gyamfi, the non-payment of the allowance continues to negatively impact members.



“Non-payment affects the psychology of trainees,” he opined.