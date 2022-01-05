Nurse held over illegal abortions granted GHC600,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

A nurse who is being for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site has been granted bail.



Samuel Owusu was granted bail in the sum of GHC600,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.



The Adenta Circuit Court ordered the accused person to deposit his passport at the court's registry.



On December 31, last year, the Court remanded into Police custody, Samuel Owusu, who was said to have charged clients GHC 500 per abortion.



Owusu believed to be in his mid-fifties, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.



He is being held on the charges of practicing medicine without authority, receiving payment for the practice of medicine without authority, attempting to commit a crime namely committing illegal abortion, and operating an unlicensed health facility.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah, adjourned the matter to January 31.



Narrating the facts earlier, Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, said the complainant was the Administrative Manager of the Investigations Department of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.



The prosecution said the accused person claimed to be a nurse residing at Adenta.



It said the complainant, name withheld, had information that the accused person was practicing medicine and performing illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site.



The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and a team was dispatched to escort the complainant under the pretext of performing an abortion on a female who worked with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.



It said the accused person charged and received GHC500.00 from the complainant and entered his name in his record book.



The prosecution said when the accused person pulled out a syringe to inject the lady for the abortion, he was arrested.



It said during a search at the accused person’s premises, some medical apparatus allegedly used for the illegal activities, were retrieved.