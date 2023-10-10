Nunoo Mensah, Nyaho-Tamakloe to speak on the ‘State of Ghana’ on Wednesday

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

On Wednesday, October 10, two esteemed statesmen, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah and Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, will deliver a talk on "The State of Ghana" at a highly anticipated event.



The event is scheduled to take place at the Press Center of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Secretariat in Accra, commencing at 10 AM.



The insightful discussions will revolve around critical issues such as the state of the judiciary, tribalism, corruption, and other pressing national matters.



The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including prominent politicians, representatives from civil society organizations, students, members of the media, and other key stakeholders.



