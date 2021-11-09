Nungua Traditional Council sets up monitoring team to protect lands

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, contributor

President of the Nungua Traditional Council, Nii Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, has warmed encroachers on Nungua lands around the Borteyman area to halt developing the land, saying a monitoring team has been set up to ensure people used the right procedure to acquire lands in the area.



"We are here today to give out this warning that anyone working on these lands without permit will have to have seize working," he said.



The traditional ruler who together with other sub chiefs toured the area said the level of encroachment on Nungua stool lands without recourse to the traditional authority is disheartening.



Speaking to the media while touring the lands around the Borteyman area, Nii Prof Welentsi III, urged all who have commenced projects on the said parcel of land to cease work immediately.



"This is our inheritance as people of Nungua. Our forefathers fought for the people of nungua. We have had several engagements with government and they have allowed us to have this land and benefit from it so encroachers should stop their activities here with immediate effect. It is not right that some people have decided to do what pleases them because we don't pay much attention to their illegal dealings," he added.



Nii Prof Welentsi III on behalf of the traditional rulersof Nungua also mentioned that the monitoring team will ensure all persons found engaging in illegal activities on the lands are dealt with according to the laws of Ghana.

"We already have some men working on the lands as security men protecting what rightfully belongs to the people of Nungua," he added.



He further urged all those interested in acquiring lands to use the appropriate channels by engaging the Nungua Traditional Authority.



The traditional ruler also reiterated that interested persons must always use the right channels in acquiring lands in the area to avoid any future problems.