Nungua Stool Elders pile pressure for return of land at Spintex road

Regional News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

Elders of the Nungua Stool have expressed disgust at the exercise of share bravado with which Orca Deco and Cemonit have continued to trespass their land in disregard to the Court orders.



They wondered if Ghana has become a lawless nation since every appeal made to the Ghana Police Service for the arrest of these disobedient group of people has fallen on deaf ear and the police are rather seen protecting Orca Deco to perpetrate their evil against lawful owners of the land.



Elders and residents of Nungua stormed the premises of Orca Deco at Spintex Road to demand the return of their land.



Addressing a press conference organized by the Nungua Stool over their parcel of land developed by Orca Deco along the Spintex road, Asafoatse Bulabi Kpla III, Secretary to the Nungua Stool said, “We are at a loss how they have shown or demonstrated open scorn, disrespect or disregard to High Court’s order without any sense of respect or fear. So what happens to the buildings on this land if the High Court truthfully and finally deliver judgment in our favour?”



He said, the Nungua Traditional Council granted land for the construction of the motorway and when it noticed late last year that Orca Deco and Cemonit Ghana Limited were laying claim to their land, the Nungua Stool decided to engage them for resolution.



“Unfortunately, the stool observed that Orca Deco and Cemonit Ghana Limited were not ready to have any civil engagement because they claim that this land belongs to Teshie people. Because we could not make progress with any peaceful engagement with them, the Nungua Stool on 2nd March 2021 commenced an action against them at the High Court, Accra in Suit No: LD / 0345 / 2021. In the said court action, we filed also a Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction restraining Orca Deco and Cemonit from any further dealing in the land until the final determination of the case.”



The court action was commenced in March 2021, when Orca Deco and Cemonit had done just digging and foundation on the land.



According to the Nungua Stool, both Orca Deco and Cemonit were served all the court processes, yet they did not stop the works they were doing on the land.



‘As if they do not recognise our High Court documents, they turned blind eye on us to continue with their construction work, working day and night under heavy Police protection. And by Tuesday 25th May 2021, the Honourable Court granted the injunction restraining the Defendants, their land guards, assigns, agents, workmen or any other person claiming title through them from having anything to do with the land.”



He averted that even though the court granted the Interlocutory Injunction against them, Orca Deco and Comonit have elected to wilfully disobey the order of the court by simply continuing with their construction in fragrance disregard for the pending order restraining them from interfering with the subject matter land.



He said: “Another interesting development about the conduct of Orca Deco and Cemonit is that, although they later filed an application for the injunction order to be varied, they were still working as if there was no such order against them.”



He recapped the boundaries of the Nungua Stool saying “Nungua Stool land starts from the Sakumono Lagoon sharing boundary with Tema Community 3 on the East and moves upward across the Accra-Tema Motorway through Lashibi, Adjei Kodjo, Kanewu, Santor, Katamanso and Oyibi in the North. It then descends along the Accra-Dodowa Road to Pillar TP202 at the Madina Mosque on the West, and Southwards at TP74 at the Riviera Beach Hotel on the South-West. It finally joins the Sakumono lagoon along the Gulf of Guinea (the Accra-Tema road) to the East.”



He said the “Nungua Stool in the exercise of their possessory rights made several grants to individuals, families and corporate bodies some of which were contested and judgments obtained.”



The Stool warned all who intend to encroach Nungua Stool lands to take cue that the Stool will henceforth not allow any such encroacher to steal their lands.