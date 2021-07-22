Number of youth queueing for GAF recruitment exposes Akufo-Addo's lies of job creation - NDC

Politics of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Gibril, has opined that unemployment is a national security threat, and every serious government must address it without blinking an eye.



He was reacting to the several thousands of youth who queued at the El-Wak sports stadium for the recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said this administration has shown no commitment to resolving the unemployment situation in the country five years after taking over from the previous administration.



Gibril said the government lied and continue to lie that they have resolved the unemployment situation in Ghana, and yet, the recent videos and photos we have seen on social media exposes the lie told Ghanaians.



The young politician suggested we must be worried over the huge number of unemployed youth who want to join the Ghana Armed Forces.



The government told us he created several jobs, but the youth are unemployed, and they want to join the military. Where are the jobs created? Where is the data on the job creation?”



He advised the government to stop lying and be truthful to Ghanaians, accept the fact that we are in a crisis of unemployment which remains a threat to the stability of the nation.