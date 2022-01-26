Ntonso: Angry mob attacks policemen, set car ablaze

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Police at the Tafo/Pankrono Divisional Command are investigating an alleged assault on three of its men by some irate youth at Ntonso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region, according to local media.



The on-duty officers with the Agona Police Command came under attack just before 4:00p.m., on Sunday, January 23, while effecting an arrest of a robbery suspect, who has been named by the police Paa Kofi, a physically challenged.



‘They met the suspect [in his home] but he refused to open [the door]’, a witness said. ‘And so the complainant eventually entered the suspect’s room and forcibly dragged him out and started beating him’.



But this action infuriated some onlooking youth who attempted to rescue the suspect. The officers, together with the complainants fled the scene upon sensing danger, leaving behind a Dodge Nion Caravan private vehicle with registration number AS 1358 W, they came with.



A patrol team deployed to the town to maintain calm was also not spared as an attempt to tow the vehicle from the town was met with fierce resistance amid threats from the angry youth.



The irate mob finally set the car ablaze, reducing it to ashes. There are also reports one person got injured in the process.



Neither the police nor authorities in the Municipal Assembly have responded to calls for comments.