Ntim embarks on 'Time Aso to Break the 8' tour

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

An aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairmanship race, Stephen Ntim has embarked on a “Time Aso to Break the 8” Campaign.



Stephen Ntim is set to meet with NPP Delegates to articulate the message of hope and unity, and also share his vision for the party with them.



Dubbed “Time Aso to break the 8 Campaign”, the aspirant will start with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions.



Some names that have popped up for the NPP chairmanship race include Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mr. Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Nana Akomea and Mr. Robert Kutin.



The National Executive election of the NPP and the Annual National Delegates Conference is scheduled for July 14 to July 16, 2022, and will be supervised by a National Elections Committee by the party.



TIME ASO TO BREAK THE 8 CAMPAIGN



30th May 2022



I will, today, 30th May, 2022, begin a nationwide campaign to meet with NPP Delegates to articulate my message of hope and unity, and also share my vision for the party with them.



Dubbed “Time Aso to break the 8 Campaign”, I will kickstart with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions*.



My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority.



My Campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members and rewarding loyalty and hard work.



My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favor in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman.