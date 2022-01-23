Ntim boys spit fire, distance candidate from concocted ‘Jubilee House’ survey

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

A group calling itself Friends of Ntim has distanced its candidate, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, a leader in the NPP chairmanship race, from a survey purported to have been conducted by the Research Bureau at the Presidency, Jubilee House.



Though Mr. Ntim was tipped to win the chairmanship slot, per the survey, the group said its own investigations revealed that the survey was concocted, and would not want their candidate to part of any cooked survey.



“That the said publication sought to associate Mr. Stephen Ntim with those losing gang and we must be quick to disassociate him from them. We are fully aware that Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim is ahead and will win convincingly and that he does not need to be tugged with any concocted, artificial and massaged research.



“We are by this statement warning anyone involved and the servants and assignees of those behind the planned publication to stop associating themselves with Mr. Stephen Ntim to achieve their mischievous agenda and concentrate on their elections.”



The Friends of Ntim indirectly suggested that the survey was plotted by the NPP General Secretary and National Youth Organiser in order to remain relevant as they are likely to lose their positions.



Stop attaching Ntim to your defeatist tactics – Friends of Ntim



Our attention has been drawn to some defeatist minded survey, purported to have been conducted by the Research Bureau at the Presidency, Jubilee House, on the pending NPP internal elections. We first of all like to associate ourselves with the many genuine minded persons who have discredited the cooked survey and further state that the said publication was just useless, bogus, fake, counterfeit and sham. It is only aimed at mitigating the obvious defeat of some out of use persons who are bent on finishing everything in the pot.



We like to state on authority that the said survey or research was not conducted by the Research Department at the Presidency. It was also not sanctioned by any credible independent organization. It was a sham, concocted and planned by some two individuals who have lost touch with the party grassroots, in an attempt to save their waning face.



In fact, our investigations reveal that, yes, there were some questions on papers going round during the Kumasi conference on 19th December, 2021. It was shared by some people believed to be supporters of those two individuals to some selected people in some selected constituencies. It was not shared randomly among the delegates as being purported. It was unintelligently shared by and for people who were believed to be the supporters of some candidates for the national executive positions.



We further found out that even most of the papers shared are still with some constituency offices across the country. Again, even the ones collected and tallied by the errand boys and girls of the same individuals did not show the result they hurriedly published. For avoidance of doubt, the result of about two thousand respondents reveals that yes, Mr. Stephen Ntim got the highest number but not with the massaged percentage they assigned for him and his competitors.



We however, discovered that Mr. Stephen Ntim was not among the focus of those behind the counterfeit survey. The focus was on the two individuals who knew they are likely to lose their positions. Indeed the pictures attached to the publication reveal the hidden motive. Why the two pictures of John Boadu and Nana Boakye and not Stephen Ntim or Kate Gyamfua? It must be interested to know that their own figures show that Mr. Ntim who is contesting for the National Chairman position got 60.3%. Interestingly, Daily Guide did not t find it prudent to attach his picture to the story but rather John Boadu who gave himself 52.4% and Nana Boakye who is contesting for organizer position pictures were rather attached. Interestingly, Nana Boakye gave himself 70% and shared the rest to his competitors – greediness in complacency at play. Your guess is as good as mine.



Why this Statement?



We are compelled to express this in the public domain because the said publication, which in subtle way puts our able candidate, Mr. Stephen Ntim in some association with losing candidates and the calls coming from the grassroots and party delegates are not favourable for our candidate. That the said publication sought to associate Mr. Stephen Ntim with those losing gang and we must be quick to disassociate him from them. We are fully aware that Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim is ahead and will win convincingly and that he does not need to be tugged with any concocted, artificial and massaged research.



We are by this statement warning anyone involved and the servants and assignees of those behind the planned publication to stop associating themselves with Mr. Stephen Ntim to achieve their mischievous agenda and concentrate on their elections. Isn’t it even a worry to them, that we are almost getting to the end of January, 2022, but the party does not even know its timelines for the internal elections? We were told that the polling station elections were to start in October 2021. We are in January, 2022.