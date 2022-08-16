Ntim and Kodua capable of 'breaking the 8' - Optimistic Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

While calling for unity and teamwork ahead of the 2024 polls, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reposed great confidence in the newly national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr. Bawumia is therefore pleading with the Ntim/Kodua administration to eschew rancour, hatred, and all forms of negative values as believers across the divide after the successful national delegates’ conference.



Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service at the St. Francis Assissi Catholic Church for the new national executives in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah represented by the presidency.



‘All the Regional Chairmen present, constituency executives, MMDCE, and party leaders, I am happy to represent the President and the Vice President. …the Vice president, Dr. Bawumia, has this message for you through me. He’d loved to be here, but something equally important stopped him from coming.



‘First, he congratulates all executives for their victory to assume national positions in our great party after touring the whole country.’, the Regional Minister stated.



‘He also pleads with you to be humble in doing your work as national officers. Secondly, your work is not easy and God should guide you and give you wisdom. We can achieve all these things if we forgive ourselves our sins.’, Dr. Bawumia pointed out.



Hon. Simon Osei Menash donated ten thousand Ghana cedis to the leadership of the Church on behalf of the Vice President, calling Christians to pray for Dr. Bawumia as the second gentleman of the land.



Among dignitaries who attended the thanksgiving service were Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, NPP Eastern Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu, Volta Regional Chair, are among the CEO and government appointees from the region.