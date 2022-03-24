Nsesereso KG pupils sit on stones, dilapidated classroom to learn

Regional News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Chief of Nsesereso in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Nana Ababio Nansen, has bemoaned the current state of the Nsesereso Roman Catholic Kindergarten.



According to Nana Ababio Nansen, the continuous use of the over fifty years and out-of-date dilapidated kindergarten blocks without furniture is worrying.



Lamenting over the situation, he indicated that the state of the building poses some danger to the pupils who are considered the future leaders of the country.



“This school was established over sixty years ago but its current state is not good. There are no chairs in some of the classrooms and the K.G block is in a bad state which is not good for the students.”



Painting a clearer picture of the situation, the headteacher of the school, Mr. Daniel Nyarko revealed that even though the school was established in 1944, there are numerous challenges that are affecting effective teaching and learning.



He indicated that aside from sitting on stones as a substitute for chairs in the classroom, the kids also learn under bizarre and demeaning conditions which are not conducive for teaching and learning.



“At this age, it is sad that pupils at the K.G level have no furniture so they sit on stones in class. This situation is not good for teaching and learning as it makes it difficult for both teachers and pupils during teaching and learning,” the headmaster said.



Appeal for support



Nana Ababio Nansen has appealed to the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to construct a new kindergarten block for the school in order to promote effective teaching and learning.



















