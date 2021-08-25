Nsein chiefs deny receiving Kundum money from Catherine Afeku

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Nsein Traditional Council has denied receiving monies from the former tourism minister, Catherine Afeku, for the celebration of the Council’s Kundum festival in 2018.



A section of the 2018 Auditor General’s report mentioned that Mrs. Afeku, who is also the former Member of Parliament for the Evalue Gwira Ajomoro Constituency, could not account for an amount of GH¢200,000.



The report came with the claim that the reported amount was spent on the celebration of the Kundum festival celebrated by three traditional areas, which include Nsein.



But a statement from the Nsein Traditional Council clarified that by tradition, the Nsein Kundum celebrations take place in the third week of September.



“The Auditor General’s report mentioned that the amount of GH¢200,000 was misapplied from the 1st and 9th September 2018. It stands to reason that Nsein could not have benefited from the money,” the statement insisted.



Even though the statement admitted that the former Tourism Minister in 2018 brought some Ghanaian artistes during the climax of the Kundum festival on Saturday, September 22, it defended that “she never donated any amount of money to the traditional chiefs and community.”



In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, and monitored by 3news.com, the former minister insisted that the monies were spent on the Kundum celebrations.