Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly sharpens skills of staff on economic management

Regional News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly has organized a four-day training workshop for its heads of departments to sharpen their skills on economic reform management, risk assessment, and the drafting of risk management policy.



Mr Jeremiah Agyekum Amoafo, the Municipal Coordinating Director who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the training was part of efforts at addressing the financial management capacity gap of the Assembly.



He said it was also in compliance with Section 10 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921) which mandates the spending officer to ensure financial risk management, financial internal control and internal audit in respect of resources and transactions.



Mr Amoafo said building the capacity of the heads of departments was an essential pre-requisite in promoting rich service delivery standards and ensuring value for money in the activities of the Assembly.



He urged the participants to let the knowledge and the skills acquired at the training reflect in their work while imparting same to their staff.



The workshop was facilitated by Mr Senanu Mensah and Mr Nashiru Quatada Mohammed from the Internal Audit Agency in Accra.