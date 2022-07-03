Nsawam Adoagyiri MP roasted for sharing 2020 story to justify government IMF intervention

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been roasted on social media for sharing a story in 2020 about the International Monetary Fund that suggested half of the world is seeking a bailout.



A BBC story is being shared on social media by activists of the New Patriotic Party to justify why the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally resorted to the IMF to fix the country’s economy.



The Member of Parliament shared the post with the caption “Half of the world is asking for assistance from the IMF, this is not peculiar to just Ghana. Interesting read”.



But some Ghanaians who reacted to the post could not fathom why the Majority Chief Whip will stoop so low to share a story from 2020 when countries were seeking support in the wake of the deadly COVID-19; funds that were disbursed to even Ghana.





Half of the world is asking for assistance from the IMF, this is not peculiar to just Ghana. Interesting read… ! pic.twitter.com/tfREnLfApI — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) July 3, 2022

Mention any infrastructural development you've given the people or nsawam. They've given you enough terms to make any change. Stop ranting honourable. — nipanua pierro (@nipanua_pierro) July 3, 2022

You bring an article from 2020? During COVID-19?



Please wake up ???? — Ayigbe Mafia ???? (@CharlesAtadze) July 3, 2022

This was 2020. ..do your research well — KT (@Kenneth37069101) July 3, 2022

When was this article published ? How much bailouts have your government received ? What has been done with the monies received ? You guys are a disgrace to all of us who voted you into power… All you know is to fill ur pockets with our monies. God us watching y’all… — Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s nephew???????? (@HorstAdams2) July 3, 2022

April 2020. Come on. You can do better. We are in 2022. — K.O???? ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) July 3, 2022

Someone told me you are one of the useless MPs. I think I believe him now. Next time check the date. Yes, countries requested IMF help in 2020, and Ghana received her share, and we are there again. @thenanaaba pic.twitter.com/Ouca89TKct — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) July 3, 2022

A story that was published in 2020. 2 years ago? Oooh wooow. Our politicians errr — Betty Yawsonᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@iambettyyawson) July 3, 2022

Read was in 2020, and the government’s strong opposition going to IMF was in which…, just to pass E-levy Ghanaians were against.



Stop playing these game, Peoples livelihoods are decided on your decisions long term. Like 0-1-0 formations.



So now will E-levy and IMF now apply? — Spades (@ObedAdiamah) July 3, 2022