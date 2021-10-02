Nsawam Adoagyiri MCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The members of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly have given the Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, 100% endorsement.



The assembly members on Friday, October 1, 2021, by a unanimous decision endorsed the president's nominee.



All 41 assembly members were present at the ceremony.



Mr. Buabeng expressed gratitude to the assembly members for the massive endorsement.



He promised to discharge his duties in a manner that will ensure that the vision of the President is realized.



He further thanked President Akufo-Addo for nominating him.



He promised not to disappoint the President as he begins his work as the MCE.