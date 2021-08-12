Nsanfu: The town with no dogs

Regional News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

An elder of Nsanfu village, Kwabena Baah has revealed that the gods of the land prevent locals from keeping dogs because the dogs bark at them.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Mr Baah explained that the gods revealed this to the village fetish priest who conveyed the message to the villagers. According to him, if a dog is brought into the town it will disappear in a few days.



“Dogs are not allowed in this village. No one beings dogs here. There are gods here and when the dogs see such things around, they begin to bark at them. So they were taken from this village. If you bring a dog here, it will disappear. You can keep it around but not this village,” he revealed.



Dogs and cats are believed to see beyond the physical, however, they have different personalities. A dog will bark at whatever it sees but a cat may just pass by.



He added that cats are allowed because “cats see but they don't make noise or anything. They don't their business so they are allowed but not cats.”



Nsanfu is located in the Mfantsiman District of Ghana. It is among several other neighbouring towns like Akraman, Anomabu Ndansimam, Jojobaadze etc.



Kindly watch the full interview below;







