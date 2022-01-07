Nova Blaq set to release his debut EP

Music of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

American-based Ghanaian rapper Nova Blaq is set to release his first Extended Playlist (EP) this year.



The rapper in an interview on Y 107.9 FM with Winston Michaels during the ‘Shouts On Y’ show stated “I am now gearing to put out my first EP soon, probably in the latter days of January or in February.”



He also added that the songs on the EP were going to be a mix of musical genres but a majority of them were drill music.



“It’s definitely going to be a mix of genres, definitely more of drill because I feel like my vocals sit better on that and I am going to produce them myself,” he said.



Nova Blaq was in Ghana to have a feel of the Ghanaian December experience as well as promote his music in Ghana.