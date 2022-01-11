Notorious thief arrested after stealing police car battery

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A serial car battery thief has been has had a bad day which is likely to cumulate in his possible prosecution.



According to a video circulating on social media, the young man said to be a serial car battery thief was arrested after he stole the battery from a police vehicle.



It is not yet known specifically where the incident happened, however some details from the video indicates it occurred in Ghana.



The police vehicle in question as sighted in the video has a Ghana Police Service number plate with registration number GP 3158.



The said thief is also seen standing in front of the car with its bonnet opened carrying the battery on his head.



The police officers who effected his arrest are heard in the background lambasting the suspected thief for his criminal action. The officers in most part of the video were heard speaking the Akan language.



“You can’t go to any place to go and steal, police station?” one of the officers is heard shouting.



Another officer is heard saying “even if you are impudent do you steal police car battery?”



One of the officers infuriated by the audacity of the alleged thief is also heard suggesting that the thief be punished by applying acidic contents from the battery to his rectum.



