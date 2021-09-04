Notorious prepaid meter thief arrested in Tamale

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Mohammed Salisu has been charged with stealing



• Salisu had been on the wanted list of the police for over a year



• The suspects have been remanded and are to reappear in court on Friday, November 10, 2021



Two residents of Tamale, Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Osman, have been remanded in police custody on charges of stealing.



The order was issued by the Tamale Magistrate court presided by His Worship Amadu Issifu.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, Mohammed Salisu had been on the wanted list of the police and the Northern Electricity Company (NEDCO) for over a year for allegedly stealing several power meters belonging to some residents in the Region.



Some customers who have lost their meters to the activities of Salisu had reported to NEDCO about their missing meters which led the power supply company to flag such meters.



The report said Mohammed Osman had gone to buy power and it was detected that his meter was one of the meters flagged by NEDCO.



Osman, who was arrested, led the police and NEDCO officials to Mohammed Salisu as the individual who sold the meter to him.



Mohammed Salisu was also arrested and two other meters were found in his custody.



The two suspects are expected back in court on Friday, September 10, 2021.



“This menace if not checked will lead to the collapse of the company. We are therefore appealing to the general public to help NEDCo combat all antisocial activities from our various communities to guarantee the survival of the sole electricity distributor in Northern Ghana,” Alhassan Ababa, the Public Relations Officer, speaking on the matter, said.