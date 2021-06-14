Notorious armed robber grabbed at Assin Fosu

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A notorious armed robber, Gideon Addai, 27, who has been terrorizing the lives of residents of Assin Fosu has been arrested by the youth of the town.



He was grabbed Monday dawn after attacking a victim at gunpoint and subjected to severe beatings. Four accomplices took to their heels after his arrest.



A timely intervention from a police patrol team prevented the youth from taking his life.



He’s currently in police custody assisting investigations.



Items retrieved include locally manufactured pistol, cartridges, scissors, knives, weed, matches, etc.