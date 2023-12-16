‘Nothing or no one would stand in our way’ – Sam George responds to trending old ‘Pro-LGBTQIA+’ video of him

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has maintained that nothing and no one would stop him in his tracks to get his sponsored anti-LGBTQIA+ bill passed into law.



His comment is a reaction to harsh criticisms and backlash from a section of Ghanaians over an old video of him where he appeared to be Pro-LGBTQIA+.



In the said video, Sam George, then a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lamented the substantial amount of time dedicated to talking about gay rights when there are pertinent issues like power crisis, inconsistent supply of portable water, and many other issues that require the attentions of Ghanaians.



Responding to his critics in a post published on his official X (Twitter) page, the legislator explained that at the time he had the interview, the issue of LGBTQIA+ had not been shoved down the throats of Ghanaians as it is today.



“In 2015/16, there was no advocacy office opened in Ghana, no one was seeking to groom our kids and certainly no one was making a case for their rights to be recognised in Ghana.



"Today, the onslaught is on and I have made my stance on the matter known, unapologetically. So what is the brouhaha?” Sam George wrote on X.



The legislator quizzed his accusers who he believes are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if their reactions to the video and their attacks on him should be taken as a nod to allow homosexuality to go unchecked in its current state in the country.



“Are these NPP folks saying they think we should allow homosexuality in its current onslaught to go unchecked? I thought they said they support the Bill? Why are they so desperate to find something wrong somewhere?” he asked.



Sam Nartey George, along with some of his colleagues, submitted a private members bill to parliament titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill," also known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.



The proposed legislation aims to prohibit all LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana and has sparked further debate on the issue within the country.



I have seen a lot of NPP folks running around with a video from 2015/16 where I am speaking on the subject of homosexuality. I wonder if it is a lack of understanding, intentional mischief or both for anyone to say that I cannot hold my current views.



In 2015/16, there was no… pic.twitter.com/jWVVj3Qe1Q — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) December 16, 2023

