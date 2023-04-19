Nothing is stopping NDC from winning the Kumawu seat from NPP – Joseph Yamin

Politics of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Joseph Yamin says the party is ready with its candidate for the Kumawu seat adding that nothing is stopping the party from victory.



Speaking to Abusua Nkomo show host Kojo Bimpong Marfo in Kumasi, Mr. Yamin said, their candidate is going unopposed and is in the driving seat already to win the elections.



“The NDC as a party is not going to disqualify anybody, just as it’s happening in the NPP where they don’t know what to do. They are now thinking of disqualifying people etcetera, at least we have not sent a civil servant who will not have to justify through the courts that he can stand for the elections or something like that. Information I have is that the most-touted Dr. Dacosta (civil servant) cannot win the primaries how much more win the elections proper, and when there is a change of government in 2025 he should just sack himself and not think of remaining as a civil servant, he needs to sack himself because he is a politician,” he warned.



“We have only one candidate and he has satisfied all requirements and he is an unopposed candidate, we have already started working on the ground already,” he revealed.



“Kojo we will win Kumawu, the gap and figures do not matter. There are constituencies whose figures don’t favor the NDC like the Asankragua area with over 7,000 votes but we scaled it with more than 17,000 votes. We need to play our game well coupled with the trust the people have in us,” he stressed.



Parliament, before suspending sine die for the Easter holidays, informed the Electoral Commission (EC) of the need to conduct a by-election in the Kumawu Constituency following the death of Philip Basoah, the NPP MP for the area. The EC has set May 23rd, 2020 as the date for the by-election.



The Kumawu MP, the late Philip Bosoah, was 53 years old and was also a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.