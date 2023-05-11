Nothing can stop the NDC primaries from taking place – Gibril

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Mahdi Gibril, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) election directorate, has affirmed unequivocally that the planned May 13 presidential and parliamentary elections will take place.



Nothing, he added, could derail the planned process, and everything was prepared for the primaries.



He was responding to issues voiced by Dr. Kwabena Duffour and his campaign team.



He claims that after his concerns were handled, the former finance minister ran to the media.



“I can state unequivocally that the planned primaries will be held as planned.” Everything was in place. The police, the Electoral Commission, and the party are all set for the primaries. Nothing can halt the primary.”



We met Duffour’s campaign team last week Thursday and we were to continue with the discussions on Monday when they brought up another concern that was not on the agenda and asked the party to address it. We then suggested that they allow us to reschedule the meeting for the following day so that we could address their concerns.



They agreed and understood our position. Unfortunately, they made it into the media. But I must state that we will meet with them today to resolve the issues they have raised. We are optimistic that the issues will be resolved. I’d also like to state that the primaries on May 13 will go ahead as planned.”



Meanwhile, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has dragged the party to court praying the court to injunct the process.



He is asking the court to declare the register to be used for the election as incomplete and inaccurate.



He also wants the court to direct the party to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate Photo Album Register to the Plaintiff and other Presidential aspirants at least five weeks ahead of the elections to enable the aspirants to examine the register before the polls.



Dr. Duffour wants the court to place an injunction restraining the Defendants from conducting the internal Presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress on 13 May 2023 pending compliance with the reliefs.

National Democratic Congress on 13h May 2023 pending compliance with the reliefs.