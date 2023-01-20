Nothing can stop Bawumia from becoming NPP flagbearer – NDC’s Fuseini Donkor

General News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains and a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fuseini Donkor has envisaged that nothing can stop Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



He disclosed that over the period, Dr Bawumia has become popular at the grassroots level in the party and that is easy to be manifested during the polls.



According to him, current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is aware the party does not like it when a sitting president imposes a presidential candidate on them the reason, he is very tactical in openly supporting his popular Vice President.



According to him, Former President Kufuor tried to impose John Alan Kyeremanten on the party in 2008 but failed because the party members did buy into that idea.



Speaking on Nhyira Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com in Kumasi, Fuseini Donkor revealed that, “Kufuor felt Ghana would be safe in the hands of Alan than Nana Addo but the party also said they knew him (Akufo-Addo) long ago so the party defied President Kufuor”.



He further explained that, because the NPP party does not want Presidents to choose a leader for them, “that is why they (Akufo-Addo and co) were smart enough to lay the foundation on the grounds for Bawumia. So on the grounds, they’ve already built everything for Bawumia”