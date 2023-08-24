Not queuing for fuel shows NPP has done a lot even in the face of crisis – Hawa Koomson

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, says the record and achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are unmatched.



The Minister, who is also the MP for Awutu Senya East, stated that the NPP has done a lot and performed better than any government in the fourth republic.



She asserted that although the minority had a different view about the challenges confronting the economy, the fact still remains that the Russian-Ukraine war as well as the COVID-19 outbreak had negatively impacted the economy.



The Minister stated that the government has remained committed to addressing the country’s challenges, and Ghanaians should appreciate the efforts.



She made the remarks during a community engagement with Akwele residents in the constituency.



”I’m not here to brag, but the truth is that we’ve accomplished a lot. You have no idea what we have done if you examine our records and compare them to others. We’ve accomplished a lot.



"The salt does not sing its own praises, but we have worked. When we say that the Russian-Ukrainian war affected our economy, some deny it, but they admit that the world is in crisis. Economic challenges are a global issue that is not limited to Ghana.”



Despite the challenges, she added, Ghana has not experienced fuel shortages.



According to her, Nigeria, an oil-producing country, experienced fuel shortages, but Ghana was spared.



”You are aware that Nigeria is an oil-producing country, but it has faced difficulties and scarcity. They were waiting in queue to buy petrol. Have we ever waited in a queue to buy fuel as Ghanaians?



"That has never happened to us before. We experienced dumsor before 2016, which was caused by a lack of funds to fuel our machines. However, when the NPP arrived, the dumsor was resolved.



"When an outage occurs, it is due to routine maintenance. So, what if we were experiencing dumsor at the same time as COVID-19 struck and arrived? We would not have been able to overcome it.



”I am not engaging in politics. We have admitted that we have problems in Ghana, but the government has done a lot, and Ghanaians must appreciate what we have achieved in the face of the challenges.”