‘Not everyone in a clerical outfit is a man of God’ - Opanyin Agyekum ‘faces’ fake pastors

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Kofi Agyekum has condemned Christians’ over-dependence on their religious leaders for spiritual guidance.



The Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana bemoaned the culture where people, particularly women, seek directions from their Pastors without discerning whether or not it comes from God and whether or not they will be harmed.



He noted that some people follow blindly everything that their religious leaders tell them to do and this could be very detrimental.



He advised people to know God for themselves to avoid being deceived by their Pastors.



Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called 'Opanyin Agyekum', gave this counsel while reacting to an unfortunate incident where a Pastor has burnt a woman to death.



In a shocking incident, a man of God known as Pastor Isaac Okyeam, popularly called “Pastor Owusu,” has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a 42-year old woman, Ama Nkansah Appiah.



The victim suffered from burns caused by a ‘spiritual oil’ reportedly administered by the Pastor during a deliverance session.



This incident happened on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Akyem Asawase, a suburb of Akyem Awisa in the Birim South district of Eastern Region.



“Not every person wearing clerical collar is a Pastor”, Opanyin Agyekum snapped while speaking on the issue with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo”.



