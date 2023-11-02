Not even a Jubilee House messenger job – Addai-Nimoh ‘decries’ neglect by Akufo-Addo govt

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Francis Addai-Nimoh, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has revealed that he has suffered neglect within the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, he played a significant role in the party's efforts to secure victory in the 2016 elections but has been disappointment at not being given any position in the administration.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on November 1, 2023, he went as far as to claim that he wasn't even offered a position as a messenger within the Jubilee House.



"The situation you have described is the same thing that Engineer Addai-Nimoh has passed through, myself. I was part of those who went to the bush to kill the animal in 2016. When they were sharing, they removed me from the list, I wasn't given a messenger position in the Jubilee House,” he said.



He expressed empathy towards party members who share his feelings and promised to address these issues should he be elected NPP flagbearer.



"The apathy that you are talking about is real, and I want to advise the party…when I went to parliament for eight years. I used everything I had to help the party retain power, and I have been neglected. If it was someone else, you would feel pained.



“But I have been able to take care of myself. So, those who are bitter, the most bitter person is Engineer Addai-Nimoh. He is more bitter because of what happened to me, if I had thought about it, maybe I would be sick by now and couldn't have participated in this race,” he added.



Addai-Nimoh will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Kennedy Agyapong



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







