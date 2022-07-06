You are here: HomeNews2022 07 06Article 1576919

Health News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Not all vaginal infections need treatment - Midwife asserts

Some vaginal infections can just disappear on their own without medical attention Some vaginal infections can just disappear on their own without medical attention

A midwife at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Abigail Asiamah Tetteh, has emphatically stated that not all vaginal infections need to be treated.

She explained that vaginal infections such as yeast infections or fungal infections can be transmitted or just be acquired through sex or, through improper personal hygiene.

According to her, a lot of people hurry to treat these infections but she noted that not all of them need medical attention as some can just disappear on their own.

Speaking on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, Madam Abigail Asiamah said, “Some virginal infections do not need treatment, your immunity will take care of it. So we should pay attention to strengthening your immunity.”

She stated that, before anyone is diagnosed with any type of disease or illness, it all starts from their immunity.

“It all depends on how well you eat, exercise, and take care of yourself. It all contributes to our total wellbeing as humans,” she added.

