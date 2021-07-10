Not all official benefits can be extended to your wife – NDC man to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Communication officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region, Malik Basintale has charged the Akufo-Addo-led government to reject recommendations to pay monthly salaries to his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



Basintale emphasized that it is wrong for the government to allow wives of the president and his vice to draw salaries as cabinet ministers, stressing that the implementation of the decision will impoverish Ghanaians more.



Parliament in 2019 approved a recommendation by a five-member committee which was set up in June 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to review the remuneration of Article 71 officeholders.



The Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led committee recommended for the spouses of the president and his vice to be paid monthly like cabinet ministers.



But commenting on the issue that has generated controversy on social and traditional media, the vociferous NDC spokesman indicated the Akufo-Addo government was on a mission to enrich a few family and friends of the first family of the country.



“The fact that you are an Article 71 Officeholder does not guarantee that your wife can also enjoy your benefits,” Basintale told King Nicholas on Inside Politics on Power FM.