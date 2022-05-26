Not all ministers are thieves - Nana Aba Anamoah defends

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Renowned Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has said that not all the appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are corrupt as asserted by some factions in the public.



Nana Aba indicated that although there might be very corrupt government officers who were appointed by the president, there are some who are wonderful people.



The journalist, who was speaking in an Asaase Radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that there are government appointees who are working tirelessly for the development of the country.



“… I disagree when people say ministers (government appointees) are milking the state. We turn to think that all politicians are corrupt. The moment you see a politician you think that this politician is corrupt.



“You know we are all very corrupt and we must admit that. I don’t think that every appointee, every minister is corrupt like people make it look. There are very wonderful ministers. There are ministers in this administration that I really admire and I have a lot of respect for,” she said.



Nana Aba’s comments come following the Achimota Forest land grab brouhaha.



The government has enacted an Executive Instrument to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest land as a reserve so that it can be given back to its pre-acquisition owners, the Owoo Family.



A supposed Will of former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie Sir John Will indicated that some members of the governing NPP have already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government returns parts of the forest to the Owoo family.



In the said Will, Sir John willed portions of the Achimota Forest lands to his relations.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the purported Will read.



The government has, however, said that there is no record of the Achimota Forest land being sold.



