Not a single case of cholera recorded in Ghana since 2017 – Bawumia

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President has said that investments made by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to enhance the supply of water to Ghanaians as well as to make the country cleaner has led to Ghana recording no case of cholera since 2017.



Mahamudu Bawumia said that because of the commitment of the government to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, it has been investing heavily to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to clean water and good sanitation facilities which is yielding results, 3news.com reports.



He added that through the investment of the Akufo-Addo government access to water facilities stands between 87 percent and 96 percent for urban communities and is 74 percent for rural communities.



“If you will all advert your mind, Ghana has not had a single case of cholera in the last five years. Not one single case of cholera.



“We all know that under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Goal number 6 is a goal for us to attain clean water sanitation for all. In this regard, the government of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has had a policy of water for all.



“This water for all policy has resulted in an investment program of about 740 million dollars in terms of investment in water systems in various towns and communities,” the vice president is quoted to have said at the commissioning of a town water project in Tuna in the Savannah Region.



Dr. Bawumia made the same claims in 2020 and checks by GhanaWeb revealed that in 2014, a total of 28,975 cholera cases with 243 deaths were reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) from 130 out of the 216 districts in all 10 regions of Ghana.



The following year in 2015, the GHS recorded 618 cases with five deaths and in 2016, more than 150 cholera cases were recorded in the Central Region with no known death recorded.



Also, data available on the Ghana Health Service website indicated that the last known case of cholera in Ghana was recorded in 2016.



