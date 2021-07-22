Not a single block laid for Eastern Regional Hospital project a year after sod-cutting

Regional News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of the Eastern Region are demanding answers from the government on why the new 600-bed Eastern Region Hospital project has not commenced exactly a year after sod-cutting



President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020, cut the sod for the commencement of construction of Phase One of the new 600-bed Eastern Regional Hospital project.



With the entire hospital project costing seventy million euros (€70 million), he told the gathering at the new project site, funding has already been secured from Standard Chartered Bank, UK, with credit guarantee support from the United Kingdom Export Financing (UKEF) to the tune of €7,920,000.00.



Not a single block has been laid to commence the construction of 600-bed Eastern regional Hospital exactly a year after sod-cutting by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



Weeds on the site fenced with roofing sheets have been cleared once and finally graded since the sod-cutting.



There is not a single piece of equipment on-site to indicate that contractor is getting ready to commence the project.



Some youth in Koforidua have threatened to demonstrate to demand answers on why the project is delaying contrary to assurance by the President that funds were available and construction was commencing right after sod cutting.



President Akufo-Addo after the sod cutting stated that the new Eastern Regional Hospital will handle and help improve acute care and referral services, as well as lend support to the ever-expanding scope of primary healthcare facilities. Additionally, it will support the development of mutual health insurance organizations within the region and its districts.



With the hospital set to cover a total floor area of approximately 20,000 m2, it will be fitted with the following facilities: administration, training, conference and teaching facilities; out-patient department; accident and emergency services; adjunct clinical services (pharmacy, imaging with MRI); pathological services; surgical services, including the provision of seven (7) theatres and endoscopy; obstetrics and gynaecology; in-patient wards; burns care unit; ICT installations and provision of Health Information Management System (HIMS); medical waste management system; and provision of mixed type accommodation units for hospital workers.



Hospital overstretched



The current 429-bed capacity Eastern Regional hospital has been in existence for about 100 years now and is the referral hospital in the Region that serves parts of the Volta and Ashanti Regions, with daily OPD attendance of about 700.



The hospital was originally built to serve the New Juaben Municipality however converted to a Regional Hospital despite the limited facilities.