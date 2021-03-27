Not a paid-up member, but I'm a dyed-in-the-wool NPP person - Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Ghana’s former Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, insists he still wields the title of a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NDC) despite been suspended from the ruling party.



He described himself as “good standing member” of the ruling party and has no intentions whatsoever to join another party.



In an interview with Okay FM’s Afia Pokuaa, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, however, admitted that he lags behind in the payment of his dues.



“I am a member of the New Patriotic Party. I am a founding member of the party and I have never moved to any other political party. My dues are not up to date because I haven’t had time to do that (pay up) but it should not an issue at all. I have not denounced the NPP,” he said.



