Not a bad way to celebrate Akufo-Addo’s birthday – Gabby on E-Levy passage

Cousin of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy bill by parliament.



In a Twitter post, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a member of the ruling New Patriotic described the passage of the E-Levy and it coinciding with President Akufo-Addo’s 78th birthday as "not bad."



According to him, a win by Ghana’s Black Stars later against Nigeria in the final match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification will be another one.



“Not a bad way to celebrate your 78th after flying over from Tamale. Will the Black Stars be the icing on the cake?” he wrote.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, laid the E-Levy bill in parliament for its second and third reading.



The Minority, after debating for the second reading, announced their intention to boycott proceedings on the E-Levy describing it as obnoxious.



A one-sided house following the Minority’s walkout went ahead to approve the bill for its second and third reading and effectively passed the bill into law.



The Minority, who have opposed the E-Levy from the beginning, announced their intention to challenge the approval through a court action.



