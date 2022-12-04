'Northern people are hard to deal with, I will never marry one again' – Habiba Sinare

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Habiba Sinare, has cast a bleak shadow of any possibility of her marrying a man from the northern part of Ghana.



She asserted that people from the nothern part of Ghana were difficult to deal with.



According to the actress, her assertion is based on her marital experience with her ex-husband who is a former Black Stars player, Abdul Majeed Waris.



Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired episode of Just Being Us hosted by MzGee, Habiba Sinare disclosed that she suffered from postpartum depression after she gave birth to her baby with her ex-husband.



Talking about her relationship with her ex-husband’s family, Habiba said she was made to suffer in the hands of her countrymen and has since resolved never to marry a northerner again.



"My husband’s father comes to the house, I am going out and he doesn’t understand why I am going out...They make my depression worse… I became so skinny, I was going through worse things [and] I couldn’t talk to nobody about..



“Our northern people are very hard to deal with. Every northerner knows that. I am not ashamed to say that I am a northerner. I cannot marry a northerner again; I am not even joking. Dating them is something else, marrying them is horribly something else,” she said.



Habiba Sinare and Abdul Majeed Waris had a short-lived marriage which has seen the actress share in various interviews what she describes as a bitter experience.







SEA/ESA