Northern Regional Police Command opens promotional course for officers

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Police Command has begun a three-week extensive capacity-building programme for police officers on modern ways of policing and combating crimes in communities.



The programme is an initiative of the Police Administration to equip personnel from the ranks of Constable to Inspector with knowledge on Ghana Police Standard Operation Procedures and Service Instructions, among others.



Participants would be assessed through examination at the end of the course, after which successful individuals would be promoted to the next ranks.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Northern Regional Police Commander, said it was necessary to get the officers abreast of information needed for effective policing, hence the opening of the promotional course.



He said it would help the participants to be abreast of modern policing trends and urged them to take the course seriously.



“I urge you all to pay attention and participate fully in this programme to sharpen your knowledge and skills to be able to do your work diligently as expected of you,” he said.



COP Bonga encouraged personnel to cooperate with facilitators of the course to ensure they gained the requisite knowledge to help them earn their promotion.