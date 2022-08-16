Northern Regional CHASS threatens to close down schools over lack of food

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in the Northern Region has threatened to disrupt the academic calendar if the government does not release money for food items.



“On the foregoing, we wish to state that if we do not get immediate releases of the SHS students of the single track schools who would be due to return to school tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, would not report until we get money. This also includes those in the transitional schools who are billed to report on September 4, 2022,” part of a Statement issued by CHASS said.



According to CHASS, Suppliers who provide credit for perishable items like eggs and meat are not ready to continue with the supply owing to the amount in arrears.



The heads in the region hinted that, for close to eleven weeks of the first semester for the 2021/2022 academic year, funds for perishable foods have not been paid.