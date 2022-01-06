Northern Region records 357 fire cases, 13 deaths

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: GNA

A total of 357 fire-related cases were recorded in the Northern Region in 2021, resulting in 13 deaths.



They included 164 domestic fire cases, 24 vehicular fire cases, six institutional fire cases, 49 electrical fire cases, 48 commercial fire cases and 17 bush fires.



Assistant Divisional Officer Grade ll (ADO II), Mr. Hudu Baba, Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, who released the figures in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the figures showed an increase in fire cases in 2020.



ADO II Mr. Baba said in the year 2020, the region recorded a total of 314 fire cases.



He spoke about measures being implemented to reduce the trend, saying, the GNFS was currently embarking on a series of sensitization programs through the media and with traditional authorities to ensure the public adhered to the safety precautionary measures at all times.



He emphasized that the fight to minimize the fire-related cases in the country was a collective responsibility that required the involvement of all stakeholders to guarantee the security and safety of the population.



He said, "This fight against fire-related issues should not be always seen as the sole responsibility of GNFS but a collective one because its effects go beyond the individual."



ADO ll Mr. Baba assured that GNFS was prepared to respond to fire cases and appealed to the public to be vigilant, especially during the harmattan season to save lives and property.