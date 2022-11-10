Northern NDC executives jubilate over Duffuor’s presidential bid

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The celebration of the announcement by former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, that he will be contesting for the 2024 presidential ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) continues to echo through the party.



After Branch Executives in Greater Accra welcomed the announcement as the beginning step of salvation for both the NDC and Ghana’s economy, their counterparts in the Northern Region have joined in the bandwagon.



“For us, this is the most important sign that the time has indeed come for the NDC’s return to power. Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is all in all, the perfect winsome candidate that will easily take us into power,” the executives said in a statement co-signed with Mr. Mohammed Alhassan.



The statement continues that, “Duffuor is the very opposite of former President John Mahama who was a nightmare to market as a candidate because of all the baggage of tags of incompetence that the NPP has managed to festoon him with.”



In all, 17 Branch Executives, led by Mohammed Alhassan, signed the statement.Dr. Duffuor has brought serious excitement into the NDC by finally declaring that he would be picking up the nomination form for the 2024 presidential ticket when the NDC opens nomination.



"Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations."I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so," he stated.



This makes him the second person to declare intent for the 2024 presidential ticket after former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, had declared. The development has lifted moods within the NDC where it is felt that former President John Mahama’s brand as NDC leader has lost its shine and become stale after the man became party leader in as far back as 2012.Mr. Mahama has since taken the NDC through its worst defeats ever, in 2016 when he became the first president ever in the Fourth Republic to lose and fail to secure a second term bid.



After Duffuor’s announcement, a group of Branch Executives in the Greater Accra Region was the first to jubilate, holding a press conference to welcome the development as the NDC’s first step to victory in 2024.



“We totally agree with our brothers and sisters in Greater Accra that this announcement by Dr. Duffuor sets the pace for the victory march. We the Branch Executives in the Northern Region, call on all in our party to throw their weights behind Dr. Duffuor’s bid”The statement added, “NDC, it is time to rescue Ghana again like we have done in the past. Let us start the change agenda from within.”