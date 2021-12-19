North Tongu DCE commends Battor RC Primary School over fence wall project

Regional News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of North Tongu in the Volta Region, has commended the authorities of Battor Roman Catholic primary school for their good initiatives.



He described Mr. Elvis Jones Nartey Addo, headteacher of the School, as a determined, focused, and hardworking personality.



He said Mr. Nartey Addo was his schoolmate some years ago up to the University level where both had returned to the District to teach.



Mr. Fenu made these remarks on Thursday when he joined the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), School Management Committee (SMC), and the Management of the Battor RC Primary School as a special Guest to the School's end of year 'open day' and fundraising in aid of a fence wall construction project launched by the school's PTA.



He urged the pupils of the school to take some lessons from the experiences he shared with them as a guide to achieving higher heights.



Mr. Fenu was full of praise to the parents, especially mothers who were present at the event for the display of care and concern for their wards.



He encouraged them to always play their role as parents in the education of their children.



Mr. Fenu also appealed to the Management of the school to channel the challenges facing them through the District Education Oversight Committee for redress.



He also made some cash donations to support the program.



Mr. Nartey Addo in his welcome address explained that School is a place where there must be constant interaction between parents, students, teachers, and the Management staff.



"This form of interaction happens usually on a day called 'open day', which allows parents to know what is happening in the institution," he said.



He also enumerated some challenges facing the school which among others included, inadequate classroom blocks to cater for the increasing number of pupils in the school, unavailability of potable water, careless driving of motorbikes on the school premises saying "this was the main reason we need to fence the school."



Some parents who attended the event commended the school for the self-help project.



They also appealed to the government and other benevolent groups and individuals to come to the aid of the school.