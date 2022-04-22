North Tongu: Ablakwa donates tablets to teachers in hard-to-reach villages

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

North Tongu legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured newly-posted teachers to the constituency of his support to ensure improved teaching and learning in hard-to-reach villages.



Mr Ablakwa gave the assurance during a meeting with some teachers in some of those villages in the North Tongu constituency.



Ten newly-posted teachers were given free Samsung Galaxy tablets each.



The teachers, who have been at post since 2021, shared some of their experiences and challenges with the North Tongu lawmaker and proposed remedies to enhance their current conditions.



Mr Ablakwa also commended workers in the education sector for their dedication to the improvement of the standard of education in North Tongu.